A&B fails to advance in international fencing meet

New Story

Antigua & Barbuda’s representative in the World Fencing Championships has failed to advance to the second round of the competition.

Tamesha Thomas competed in Germany on Wednesday, in pool number 9, against Canada, China, Sweden, Hong Kong, Hungary and Poland.

Her father, Ickford Thomas, who also serves as the Vice President of the Fencing Federation, says, despite not moving to the knockout round, she is still in high spirits.

“She feels pretty good. She did very well bearing in mind she was the youngest… only 15,” he said.

The vice president said the event was a learning experience for Tamesha and she “held her own”.

He said that his daughter already has her eyes set on several other events. “Now she is focusing her mind on the Junior World Cup and the Junior Olympics, that will be more in her league.”

The 15-year-old’s father said, the teen will return to Antigua & Barbuda on Sunday, and will start training for future events after a short break.

Tamesha finished 7th in her pool and amassed three points overall.

In each round, competitors went head-to-head with the winner being the person to get the first five touches, using the foil. The torso was the target for the first round.

PRO of the Fencing Federation, Rameez Mascall, said the body is proud of the athlete.

He said although she did not go past the first round, it was an excellent opportunity for her, being the youngest in her class. “Her dedication and determination have taken her thus far. Though she exited at the first round it was an excellent opportunity for her, being the youngest in that class. It’s been great exposure for Antigua and Barbuda and for the Antigua and Barbuda Fencing Federation.”