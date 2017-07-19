A&B Coach Laments Poor U-19 Showing

July 19, 2017 The Big Scores No comments
New Story

Antigua & Barbuda’s Under-19 cricket team receives their winning trophy for the 2017 Leeward Island Cricket Tournament during Monday night’s award ceremony. (photo courtesy the Leeward Islands Cricket Board and the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association)

The head coach of the Antigua and Barbuda team in the just concluded Leeward Islands Under 19 Cricket Tournament feels that many of the players in the tournament need a lot of work.

Antigua and Barbuda was a dominant force in the tournament, after crushing all of its competitors.

Ian Tittle, said there was a clear lack of preparation on the part of some teams.

“I think that Leeward Islands Players, in general, need to do a lot, a lot of work,” he said. “I think the tournament to me, personally, was a disappointment….”

He said he was most dissatisfied with the batsmen, whom he said did not score a lot of runs in the games, which were all held in Antigua & Barbuda. 

The tournament concluded on Monday, July 17, with Antigua and Barbuda scoring an impressive 126 run victory against Montserrat. The hosts made 242 for 8, while Montserrat was left in the dust with 116 all out.

Tittle credited the host country’s stellar performance in the competition to the months the players spent preparing ahead of the event. He, however, added that despite the country’s performance, the team needs to improve on a technical level.

“You can see some of the flaws when they are batting and when they are bowling,” Tittle said.

Among the other countries participating were Anguilla/St Maarten, Nevis and St Kitts.

Meantime, Tittle said that he supports the games in the competition being moved from the current one-day format to two days.

He believes the one-day version of the game forces players to make “a lot of shots” without “taking their time to bat”.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.