Accident leaves trio hospitalised

Three people were taken to hospital this morning after the Noah van they were traveling in crashed into the Holy Family Cathedral Church at Michael’s Mount.

According to a source who was at the scene moments after the incident occurred, the driver apparently fell asleep at the wheel.

One of the passengers allegedly told hospital officials on the scene they were on their way home from the Blue Jeans fete and had had a number of alcoholic beverages.

The driver also allegedly reported to the officials that he was tired but not drunk.

The extent of the accident victims’ injuries were not disclosed.

The accident occured around 5:30 this morning.