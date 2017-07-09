Accident leaves trio hospitalised

July 9, 2017 Observer The Big Stories No comments

 

Three people were taken to hospital this morning after the Noah van they were traveling in crashed into the Holy Family Cathedral Church at Michael’s Mount.

According to a source who was at the scene moments after the incident occurred, the driver apparently fell asleep at the wheel.

One of the passengers allegedly told hospital officials on the scene they were on their way home from the Blue Jeans fete and had had a number of alcoholic beverages.

The driver also allegedly reported to the officials that he was tired but not drunk.

The extent of the accident victims’ injuries were not disclosed.

The accident occured around 5:30 this morning.

A van has crashed into the northern wall of Holy Family Cathedral some time in the wee hours today.
No serious injuries were recorded . (Observer media photo)
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.