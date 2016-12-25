A plea from a road safety advocate after a near death experience

Antigua and Barbuda Road Safety Group President Alice Ho-Tack is pleading with drivers to be cautious on the roads this Christmas season – after what she says was a near death experience.

Ho-Tack says seatbelts helped to save her and her children.

The advocate is urging the government to pass laws and introduce breathalyzers as the group has been advocating for.

 

Ho-Tack says she will continue to push the government in 2017.

Antigua and Barbuda Road Safety Group President Alice Ho-Tack.

This morning the police told OBSERVER media that there hadn’t been any serious road accidents since yesterday.

However, a potentially serious one may have gone unreported this morning. At 10 o’clock a drivers by saw a vehicle lying on its side on Jabberwock Road opposite the AUA campus.

The vehicle was leaned against a lamppost and looked severely damaged. However, police say they were unaware of the incident.
