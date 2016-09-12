A former board chairman gives insight into political powerplay

New Story

A former Development Control Authority (DCA) Chairman is accusing politicians on both sides of the political divide of deliberately stripping any meaningful enforcement power from the body.

Sylvester Browne, who served as DCA Chairman under the United Progressive Party, says politicians prefer to cater to the wants of their constituents rather than to allow the DCA to enforce development laws.

“We all know that. Let me give you an example. There’s a land use policy that took years and years. It took a lot of pushing, a lot of work to get it to a stage where it was ready to go to Cabinet and get past.

“At that point, there were ministers who said to me – to my face – ‘Nobody is coming into my constituency to tell me what I will do with the land in my constituency,” he recounts.

St Lucia’s Chief Physical Planning Officer Karen Augustine says development concerns must be balanced with those of MPs.

“It’s a balance that has to be played between the politics; the constituents; and of course the technical arm of development…. So, everybody needs to be able to work together to chart a course for the development of an area,” she says.

By law, anybody or entity seeking development approval must apply to the DCA which is supposed to evaluate each application for adherence to the law and statutes.

In the past, there have been stories circulating that a minister of government would call up the authority and say bring your stamp, meaning ‘come approve this project – one which hasn’t gone through the necessary processing’.

That kind of talk has never been substantiated, but there has been a steady stream of project owners or developers over the years that have been able to degrade the environment, removing mangroves, increasing the vulnerability of entire communities to flooding, for instance.