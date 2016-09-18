A & B Students Wont Be Sitting CXC Exams On-Line In January

Antigua and Barbuda students will not be among those across the region sitting CXC exams on line in January next year.

That’s according to the Caribbean Examinations Council registrar in Antigua and Barbuda, Myrick smith.

He says a simulation involving about 10 local secondary schools showed that local institutions lack key tools needed to allow the online testing.

Meantime he says Antigua and Barbuda did not need an extension for submitting School Based assessments as some other countries did.