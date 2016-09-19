6 Emmys stars who freaked out over the prospect of meeting Beyoncé

New Story

Many celebrities hit the Emmys red carpet on Sunday night, but there’s only one that can make the rest go slack-jawed: The Queen.

Queen Bey, that is.

Beyoncé was scheduled to attend this year’s Emmys, where she was nominated for outstanding directing for a variety special for the Internet-breaking Lemonade – she even had a (second row) seat reserved for her (however, she lost to Grease: Live). The superstar was also nominated for outstanding variety special, which was announced last weekend. (James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke took home the prize.)

No matter the number of nominations, Beyoncé was the star everyone in the audience was hoping to meet (or even just catch a glimpse of!). However, Bey dashed the hopes of many when she skipped out on the Emmy ceremony – perhaps because she was given a second row seat? How dare they.

Here are just a few stars who were talking about their excitement on the red carpet – and are surely disappointed that she didn’t show up.

James Corden wants in the Bey Hive.

He beat out Bey for the outstanding variety special, but here’s hoping there are no hard feelings. Corden just wants to be one of her pals. “She’s the one,” he said. “I just want to get in that Bey Hive. So we’ll try. We’ll really try our best.”

Ellie Kemper requested to sit next to her.

“I put in a request,” she said. “That was the first thing I did after I learned I was nominated.” What’s better – three hours breathing the same air as Queen Bey (with a potential ELBOW BRUSH!) – or winning an Emmy? Only Kemper knows.

Tituss Burgess is so excited, he started singing “Halo” on the red carpet.

He’s nominated for his role in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, but Burgess will only break out the real celebration if he sees Beyoncé. He did a little rehearsal on the red carpet, singing “Halo.” We hope the countdown to their meeting won’t last too long!

Constance Zimmer says she’d “turn into a puddle.”

“I wouldn’t even be able to contain myself,” Zimmer told PEOPLE ahead of the show. “I feel like I’ve been okay in those situations,” she said, “and sometimes not, and, then again, sometimes I get very shy and don’t know what to say.” We can’t blame her. What do you even say to Beyoncé, right?

Laverne Cox is psyched to potentially give Beyoncé her first Emmy.

Cox is presenting the outstanding directing for a variety special award, which is Queen Bey’s nomination category. Needless to say, she won’t be an unbiased presenter. “There is a slight chance that Beyoncé wins, that I could be giving her her first Emmy,” she said. “I’ve been practicing, in case she wins, not fainting. I’m going to let her take the lead, because she’s Queen Bey. You must let the diva take the lead.”

And really, in preparation for Emmy night, that’s all she cares about: “I’ve honestly just been thinking about Beyoncé.”

So have we all, Laverne. So have we all.

John Oliver missed out on the greatest happiness of his lifetime.

His show, Last Week Tonight, won the award for outstanding variety series. But despite his big win, all Oliver was preoccupied by was the fact that he didn’t get to see Beyoncé. “All I really was thinking about for the last 48 hours is I’m going to be able to look at Beyoncé’s head in 48 hours, and she hasn’t turned up, so this is nice but this evening generally has a sense of loss,” he joked after his win. “I was going to be staring at the back of her head, and experience happiness that I probably hadn’t felt before. But probably wisely she’s giving this evening a pass.”

This is what happens when you put the Queen in the second row, people. Mass sadness.