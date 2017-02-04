400 PROMOTIONS IN 2 YEARS

The majority of the decade-plus old vacancies within the police force have now been filled with the recent promotion of 55 officers, bringing the number of promotions in the past two years to an unprecedented 400 plus.

Commissioner of Police Wendel Robinson said the vacancies ranged from Corporal to Deputy Commissioner and many existed as far back as 2006 – during the tenure of four commissioners who preceded him – Delano Christopher, Gary Nelson, Thomas Bennett and Vere Browne.

The legally set organisational chart for the force outlines the number of officers who should fill each rank, but for years the various ranks did not have the required number of officers in place.

At their first meeting with Attorney General Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin in August 2014, police officers raised the issue and lamented the stagnation.

The top cop, in an exclusive interview with OBSERVER media yesterday, said this resulted in demotivation within the organisation. He noted that the recent restructuring/promotions which were done in consultation with the Police Service Commission (PSC) should make a positive impact on those who have been working hard and also motivate others who have not.

“The hope of reward sweetens labour, so of course it affects morale … officers must be encouraged to work hard and a number of other factors are considered…,” he said.

The latest promotion list includes Assistant Commissioner of Police Joseph Hughes, who was promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police, while Superintendents Nuffield Burnette, Clayton Davis and Atlee Rodney were all promoted to Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Meanwhile, Assistant Superintendents of Police Everton Jeffers, Clifton Cabral, Leonard Cabral and Avil Jacobs were promoted to the ranks of superintendent; while Inspectors Cecil Daley, Errol Paige, Ray John, Roland Cuffy, James Tonge and Samuel Joseph were elevated to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police.

On the other hand, Senior Sergeants Frankie Thomas, Logan Joseph, Devon Graham, Theodore Horne, Louisa Benjamin-Quashie, Brenda Jacobs, Trevor Robins, Elvis Cordice, among others, were promoted to the rank of Inspector of Police.

Also making up the list was a total of 14 senior sergeants, 19 sergeants, and two corporals.

