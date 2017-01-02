Secretary General of the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO) Hugh Riley says 2016 was a difficult year for the Caribbean, as visitor numbers declined from the Canadian market.

In his year-end message, Riley says the numbers dropped due to the weakening of the Canadian dollar.

In the first quarter of 2017, says Riley, the organisation will hire a business development representative to enhance the Caribbean’s engagement in Canada’s most productive areas.

The team he says will identify and develop business in non-traditional areas and work closely with CTO members’ representatives for maximum impact.

Increasing new travel agent training and certification, increasing the use of targeted social media, enhancing distribution of the CTO’s data analysis tools, and having more focused engagement with the Caribbean Diaspora are all components of the 2017 strategy for Canada.

He said hotels in the region also faced challenges from major markets, so while air arrival numbers were up, key performance metrics for the hotel industry recorded declines through the first half of 2016.

The slumps were influenced by a rise in room stock and a fall in demand for traditional hotel rooms, attributed in part to ‘the sharing economy’. Natural disasters and the zika outbreak also posed a challenge for visitor arrival numbers in 2016.

Riley announced that 2017 will be the Year of Adventure in the Caribbean and members and partners, both within and outside the Caribbean, are being encouraged to organise events and activities and share them with the CTO.